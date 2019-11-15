Rugby League not an easy escape says Natabe

The Fiji National Rugby League will not be a place of easy escape for those players banned from playing union.

This was stressed by FNRL acting Chief Executive Don Natabe.

Natabe was making reference after FNRL accepted to rehabilitate Naitasiri Under-19 rep Keresi Maya who was banned by Fiji Rugby Union for assaulting a referee last month during a Skipper Cup match.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is very important for everyone to know especially for players who are thinking that rugby league is an easy door if you get banned from rugby union it is not anything easy. We take any form of violence in the sport seriously.”

Natabe says Maya will not be playing anytime soon the FNRL has supported Maya’s club in their request to rehabilitate and give him moral support at this time.

He says FNRL is looking to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Fiji Rugby Union to ensure that all players from the union who wish to join rugby league follow the necessary procedures.

“We have also considered of entering a memorandum of understanding in terms of respecting sanctions of respecting from both sides of the sport and to clear send out the message to players that we will not condone any form of violence to be instigated in the match.”

Meanwhile, FNRL will be hosting its State of Origin clash between the East and West this Saturday at Suva’s ANZ stadium.

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm.