Rugby helped shape Naitasiri halfback’s life

Rugby is known to help shape a player’s character and Naitasiri half-back Viliame Matai is a testament to this.

After going through a rough patch in his early years struggling to find employment, rugby led Matai to find a career path.

The Nadoria, Rewa man says rugby has been there since day one and it has helped mould the person he is today.

“So I started playing rugby when I was nine years old, played for QVS in the Dean’s competition than joined Naitasiri. So I started playing rugby which motivated me to become a good rugby player.”

It was not all rosy in Matai’s journey as he struggled to find a job and rugby helped him secure full-time employment through the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.

“That was one of the key challenges that I faced. I had no job, rugby was the only thing that motivated me along the way. I thank the Naitasiri provincial team they developed me as an individual and as a rugby player.”

Matai will be in action for Naitasiri on Saturday at 3pm when they take on Suva in round 12 of the Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other games on Saturday sees, Nadroga meeting Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka faces Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, in the Vanua semifinal, Northland meets Ba at 3pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Nanukuloa hosts Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua at 3pm on Saturday.