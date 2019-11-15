Rugby club cancels pre-season game after players suffer lung lesions from COVID-19

French rugby side Stade Francais have cancelled a pre-season game after players who contracted COVID-19 have developed lesions on their lungs.

The Top 14 side were due to face rivals Toulon next week before the start of the new season on September 5th.

According to the French publication, Stade Francais had up to 25 positive tests at the club.

In a statement the club says the in light of the mandatory medical examinations for all players who have been diagnosed positive with the RT-PCR test for COVID-19, it appeared that some of them are carriers of lung lesions due to the virus.