Rugby Australia set to axe CEO

Time looks to have run out on Raelene Castle’s tenure as Rugby Australia CEO.

Reports have indicated Castle was on the outer over the past few days and now it appears former Wallabies skipper Phil Kearns is set to take her place, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Rugby Australia was widely condemned for its unjustified self-praise during Monday’s annual general meeting, where it announced a 72 per cent performance rating for 2019.

In the same meeting, Rugby Australia declared a preliminary $9.4 million loss for the financial year.

During a 12 month period which featured a lacklustre Rugby World Cup performance, the Israel Folau saga, drastically low attendance numbers and several high-profile players abandoning the Super Rugby competition, a 72 per cent rating seems unreasonably high.

[Source: Fox Sports]