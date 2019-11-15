Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka|All priests directed to avoid mass at homes|COVID-19 impacts market vendors|Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response|Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements|Human Rights upheld during COVID-19 response|Taxi drivers fight over base|Labasa Market vendors urged to wear masks, gloves|Two lockdown checkpoints setup in Sawani|Taunovo buses affected by lockdown|Complete ban on social gatherings|Businesses in Nausori feel the COVID-19 pinch|Slow business in Navua, variety shops close|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Sadranu appointed interim SA Chair for Lautoka and Ba|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby

Rugby Australia set to axe CEO

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 4, 2020 12:12 pm
Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle. [Source: Photosport]

Time looks to have run out on Raelene Castle’s tenure as Rugby Australia CEO.

Reports have indicated Castle was on the outer over the past few days and now it appears former Wallabies skipper Phil Kearns is set to take her place, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Rugby Australia was widely condemned for its unjustified self-praise during Monday’s annual general meeting, where it announced a 72 per cent performance rating for 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

In the same meeting, Rugby Australia declared a preliminary $9.4 million loss for the financial year.

During a 12 month period which featured a lacklustre Rugby World Cup performance, the Israel Folau saga, drastically low attendance numbers and several high-profile players abandoning the Super Rugby competition, a 72 per cent rating seems unreasonably high.

[Source: Fox Sports]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.