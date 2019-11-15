Rugby Australia pledges "one hundred support" for Beaumont

Despite supporting Agustin Pichot in the run for World Rugby Chairman, Australia has stepped out to pledge their support to re-elected Sir Bill Beaumont.

Rugbypass reports that Rugby Australia says it will back Beaumont “one hundred per cent”

Beaumont won 28 of the 51 votes from the member unions in the World Rugby elections, giving him a clear majority and a second term in the top job, with Pichot garnering 23 votes.

Article continues after advertisement

Pichot’s key supporters were the SANZAAR nations, including Australia and New Zealand, but much of the Northern Hemisphere support and that of the Pacific Islands and Japan went to Beaumont.

Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean says they will work with Beaumont adding unity is vital for the sport in order to deliver a sustainable future in light of COVID-19.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]