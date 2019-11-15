Rugby Australia names Rob Clarke as interim chief executive to replace Raelene Castle

Rugby Australia (RA) has appointed Rob Clarke as its interim chief executive, as it continues to search for a full-time replacement for Raelene Castle.

Clarke, an experienced rugby union administrator, will step into the role on a short-term basis following Castle’s resignation last month after serving less than three years as chief executive.

The appointment of Clarke comes on the same day Peter Wiggs resigned from the RA board.

Wiggs was expected to become RA chairman and his decision to step away from the organisation came just over a month after his appointment as a director.

He reportedly met opposition to his proposal to appoint Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll as Castle’s full-time replacement.