Rugby Australia and rep of disgruntled captains set to meet

A Rugby Australia board member and one of the group of disgruntled former Wallabies captains are set to meet on Monday, as the troubled code tries to find unity.

The 10 former Wallabies skippers sent a letter expressing their discontent over the state of rugby in Australia to RA last week, a few days before chief executive Raelene Castle stood down.

They said Australian rugby had lost its way and had suffered from poor administration and leadership over a number of years.

The Wallabies Skippers called for new vision, leadership and a plan for the future.

Prior to the letter finding its way into the public domain through the media, RA chairman Paul McLean extended an invitation to the group to meet with his organization.

Monday appears to represent the first step in formal dialogue between the two parties.