Rugby Academy Fiji receives major boost

Rugby Academy Fiji run by former Flying Fijian Seremaia Bai received a major boost with players now having access to more training equipment.

The Australian High Commission handed over rugby training equipment to the Academy last week with the aim of helping the development of grassroots rugby.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes hopes the equipment will help the Academy to continue to develop and mold youngsters who are enthusiastic about the sport.

Feakes says Bai and other former rugby professionals in the program are doing a fantastic job in sharing the love of rugby and important skills to the youngsters.