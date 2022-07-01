Rova in NZ U-20 team to face Fiji

Jone Rova. [Photo Credit: Stuff.co.nz ]

Fijian Jone Rova is in the New Zealand match-day squad to face Fiji tonight in the first round of the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Championship at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Australia.

The former New Zealand Barbarian and Waikato Chiefs U-18 player from Vusaratu village in Natewa, Cakaudrove will come off the bench for the side.

Canterbury’s George Bell will captain the side and alongside lock Fabian Holland and second five-eighth Riley Higgins completes the trio with Super Rugby experience in the starting line-up.

The last time the two sides met was in 2019 where New Zealand thrashed Fiji 53-7.

Fiji U-20 takes on New Zealand at 7pm tonight.

New Zealand U-20 to face Fiji:

1. Monu Moli

2, George Bell – captain

3. Siale Lauaki

4. Josh Beehre

5. Fabian Holland

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Hayden Michaels

8. Peter Lakai

9. Noah Hotham

10. Cam Miller

11. Macca Springer

12. Riley Higgins

13. Jake Te Hiwi

14. Nik Vikena

15. Finn Hurley

16. Ray Tuputupu

17. Mason Tupaea

18. Seb Calder

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Oliver Haig

21. Adam Lennox

22. Lucas Cashmore

23. Jone Rova