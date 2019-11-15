Roosters rack up SCG half century as big guns bury Broncos

The Sydney Cricket Ground has seen countless half-centuries over the years but the one posted by the Roosters against the Broncos on Friday night may well rank among the most effortless.

The premiers sauntered to a 58-12 victory, backing up the 59-0 defeat they dished out in round four that sparked Brisbane’s stunning downward spiral.

Sitili Tupouniua, Josh Morris and Daniel Tupou all bagged doubles in the ten-tries-to-two cakewalk.

Article continues after advertisement

Anthony Seibold’s departure as Broncos coach on Monday failed to ignite a response from his ex-troops, their flimsy goal-line defence exposed as the Roosters cruised to a 24-6 half-time lead. The Tricolours made breaks with ease in the second term, often turning long-range busts into tries.

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner (concussion) and winger Tupou (ankle) returned from lengthy injury layoffs, while Luke Keary (ribs), Angus Crichton (knee) and Sonny Bill Williams could be unleashed as soon as next round with their three-peat campaign regathering momentum.

Sitili Tupouniua, Josh Morris and Daniel Tupou all bagged doubles in the ten-tries-to-two cakewalk.

Anthony Seibold’s departure as Broncos coach on Monday failed to ignite a response from his ex-troops, their flimsy goal-line defence exposed as the Roosters cruised to a 24-6 half-time lead. The Tricolours made breaks with ease in the second term, often turning long-range busts into tries.

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner (concussion) and winger Tupou (ankle) returned from lengthy injury layoffs, while Luke Keary (ribs), Angus Crichton (knee) and Sonny Bill Williams could be unleashed as soon as next round with their three-peat campaign regathering momentum.

Even with Friend off after a head knock – from which he didn’t return – inflicted by teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, the Roosters had no dramas attacking following Ofahengaue’s game-changing indiscretion.

Lock Isaac Liu ripped through the middle to make it 12-0, then Tedesco streaked away to score after Tupouniua and halfback Kyle Flanagan combined.

Tedesco turned into a pinball moments later, bouncing and bumping away from several challenges, allowing Flanagan to exploit the frazzled defence on the next play by providing a lovely inside pass for Tupouniua to claim his double from close-range.

Just as Roosters fans dreamed of another shutout, Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs pounced on a loose pass from Boyd Cordner and raced 70 metres to at least ensure they left with something. But Josh Morris and Tupou added their names to the score-sheet in the first five minutes of the second half to extinguish any fantasy of a comeback.

Broncos wrecking-ball David Fifita stormed over in the 55th minute to give Brisbane supporters something to cheer about – though even that may have been hard to stomach given the second-rower, one of the team’s few bright spots, is off to the Titans after four more games.

Nat Butcher nabbed his first try of 2020, exploding up the guts to finish off a super Roosters long-range effort, before the evergreen Josh Morris was the beneficiary of a slick left-side raid, including a brilliant tap-on by Tedesco, to claim his second.

The left-edge brought more success as Tupou nabbed his second in the 73rd minute, then Brett Morris crossed on the right at the death as the Roosters raised the bat on hallowed turf.