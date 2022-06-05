Roosters players step up

The absence of James Tedesco, Lindsay Collins and Daniel Tupou on Origin makes the task of winning difficult for the Roosters tonight.

The Roosters are coming off an impressive win over the Sharks last week and will try and continue the win against Raiders.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has succumbed to a hamstring injury and will be replaced in the front-row by Fletcher Baker, with Siosiua Taukeiaho to be the other starting prop as Lindsay Collins is on Origin duty with Queensland.

Roosters will battle Raiders at 6.05pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.