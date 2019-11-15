Roosters lose two key players to injuries

The Sydney Roosters are faced with a double blow with prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and centre Josh Morris both ruled out with calf injuries.

NRL.com reports Lindsay Collins moves into the starting side at prop to replace Waerea-Hargreaves while Sitili Tuponiua shifts to the centres for Morris.

Nat Butcher joins the starting side in the second row with Daniel Fifita and Max Bailey coming onto the interchange bench.

Kyle Flanagan has been dropped with Lachlan Lam at halfback and Drew Hutchison called up on the bench.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho will take over the goal-kicking duties from Flanagan.

Meanwhile kicking off round 13 tonight, with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three matches on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and West Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9.35pm, the Panthers play the Raiders.

On Sunday the Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.