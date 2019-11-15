Roosters flex muscle without Tedesco in brutal win over Eels

Parramatta nearly defended their way into the blue and gold record boo, only for the Roosters to flex their premiership muscle without James Tedesco in a brutal 24-10 win.

As the Eels chased the first 6-0 start to a season in 73 years, their gutsy denials of a rampant Tricolours outfit at one point looked headed for a famous Parramatta win.

Instead it was the back-to-back premiers with plenty of grit themselves, recovering from the loss of Tedesco under the Fijian freight train Maika Sivo to laugh last.

There was serious concern for Tedesco in the 58th minute after Sivo steamrolled the Dally M medallist, with the Roosters No.1 not moving for several minutes after being run over enroute to a critical Eels try.

Tedesco eventually rose and walked from the field with a definite headache, but at least under his own steam.

From there the Roosters drove home with the class of proven winners, Boyd Cordner scoring soon after to turn a 10-8 deficit into a four-point lead.

A high shot from Nathan Brown on Victor Radley will likely have repercussions for the Eels enforcer with the Match Review Committee.

A penalty goal from that incident, and then the 69th-minute sin-binning of Michael Jennings, saw Kyle Flanagan calmly slot points from the tee that put the premiers beyond reproach.

Parramatta still have a lead atop the NRL ladder.

But the Roosters retain premiership favouritism, showing the Eels exactly what it will take to end their premiership drought.