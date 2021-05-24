Roosters edge Bulldogs in NRL clash

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 11, 2021 6:16 am

Sydney Roosters were forced to grind out a 22-16 win against Bulldogs last night.

Victor Radley made a dignified return to the field and hit the ground running after a five-week suspension with his defence proving to be a cornerstone of the Roosters’ victory.

The Roosters has an early lead with tries from Billy Smith, Sitili Tupouniua, and Joseph Manu.
Lachlan Lewis scored a brace for the Canterbury-based side to put them back into the game.

Nick Meaney added another for Bulldogs in the 48th, but Rooster replied with a winning try from Matt Ikuvalu in the 51st.

The win moves the Roosters up to fifth on the ladder, just a win behind the fourth-placed Eels.

