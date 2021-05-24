Roosters coach tests positive for Covid-19

Sydney Roosters Head Coach Trent Robinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

This means he will not be making the trip to Townsville for the Rooster’s round four match against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The NRL confirms Robinson is self-isolating and will continue to follow the New South Wales Public Health Orders.

Round four of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Titans meeting West Tigers at 9.05 pm.

Sharks face the Knights on Friday at 7pm before Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9.05 pm.

There will be a delayed coverage of this match on Saturday at 8pm on FBC Sports.

Storm will wrestle Bulldogs and you can watch this match live on Sunday at 6pm.

[Source: NRL]