Rooster Chicken new sponsor for Fijian Drua

The Fijian Drua Super Rugby campaign has now caught the attention of some corporate organizations.

Rooster Chicken has today announced a three-year sponsorship deal with the Drua for its 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

The partnership will see the Fijian based company receive a number of benefits with the Drua, including branding on the match jerseys.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says they’re grateful to have Rooster jump onboard and support the new team.

Rooster Poultry General Manager Stanley Raniga stated it is important the club has the necessary resources and want to be part of the Drua journey with our fellow Fijians.

The Fijian Drua will announce other sponsors in the coming weeks.