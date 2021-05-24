Home

Rugby

Room for improvement for Blitzboks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist
November 30, 2021 4:39 pm
[source: SA Rugby]

The Springboks 7s are hoping to continue where they left off in the first Dubai 7s leg on Sunday.

After demolishing USA 42-7 in the final with only 11 fit players, Head Coach Neil Powell says they can’t rest on their laurels.

South Africa will face Great Britain, Ireland, and Japan in pool play this week and Powell says they will do a review of their performance and see in which areas they can improve.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds there’s always room for improvement and they’ll be hard on themselves to make sure they’re mentally and physically ready for this weekend.

The second Dubai 7s leg will kick off on Friday with the Fiji Airways men’s team facing France at 5:44pm then Spain at 9:14pm before its final pool match against Argentina at 1:24am on Saturday.

Our Fijiana will take on Ireland at 5:22pm followed by USA at 8:02pm on Friday.

On Saturday they’ll meet Great Britain at 12:14am and France at 8:29pm.

