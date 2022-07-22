Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson to coach Barbarians against All Blacks XV

Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson [Source: Punditarena]

Scott Robertson and Ronan O’Gara have been appointed as the Barbarians coaches for their Killik Cup clash against an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 13.

The duo are set for a reunion, after previously working together at Super Rugby outfit the Crusaders in 2018 and 2019.

O’Gara, who currently plies his trade as head coach at French club La Rochelle, worked as the Crusaders‘ backline coach during that period and attributed Robertson for changing his mentality towards coaching.

Both men have achieved great success with their respective clubs in 2022, with Robertson guiding the Crusaders to a Super Rugby Pacific title in June and O’Gara steering La Rochelle to European Champions Cup glory for the first time.

Robertson is excited by the prospect of coaching the Barbarians.

“Rugby throws you great opportunities and coaching the Baa-baas has to be one of the best there is,” he told the Barbarians’ official website. “I am proud to help the incredible club and add to its history.”