Rolland helps Fijiana 15s

Former rugby union referee Alain Rolland is in Fiji assisting the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s players understand the laws of the game better ahead of its Test match and the World Cup.

Rolland arrived into the country last night and got straight to business with the team this morning getting the players to understand the mindset of a referee when applying the laws of the game.

He says they focused on specific areas today and the players responded well.

“Around the breakdown particularly the tackle, rolling, the priority is the referee operates how we think so the referee this weekend has the process on how she’s going to referee the breakdown and I’m trying to get the girls to understand what that process looks like.”



Alain Rolland

Rolland adds the motive is to get the players to understand the mental workaround referees which would avoid a particular player being targeted, avoiding penalties and get the score-board moving.

The former Ireland rugby union international also helped the 2005 Flying Fijians team for its World Cup campaign.

He was also the referee that controlled Fiji’s 2003 World Cup match against France and sin-binned Rupeni Caucau for punching the French flanker.

Rolland will be with the Fijiana 15s in its Vodafone Fiji Rugby Woman’s Test Series against Canada on Friday at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can also watch the match live on FBC Sports.