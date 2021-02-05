Rugby
Rokoua Rasaku impressive for Yamacia
February 5, 2021 11:51 am
Yamacia winger Rokoua Rasaku is a player to watch at the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.
The stocky winger scored a hat trick to help Yamacia beat Dominion Brothers side 29-5.
Rasaku showed his pace and power scoring three consecutive unanswered tries inside the first three minutes of the match.
The side led 17-nil at halftime.
Dominion Brothers added to their misery when captain Josese Batirerega copped a yellow card early in the second half.
Yamacia took advantage of their extra man and secured two more tries to further their lead to 29-nil.
The Dominion Brothers managed to finally score an unconverted try on the stroke of fulltime.
