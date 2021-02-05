Home

TC ANA
Rokoua Rasaku impressive for Yamacia

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 11:51 am
Yamacia winger Rokoua Rasaku is a player to watch at the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Yamacia winger Rokoua Rasaku is a player to watch at the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

The stocky winger scored a hat trick to help Yamacia beat Dominion Brothers side 29-5.

Rasaku showed his pace and power scoring three consecutive unanswered tries inside the first three minutes of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

The side led 17-nil at halftime.

Dominion Brothers added to their misery when captain Josese Batirerega copped a yellow card early in the second half.

Yamacia took advantage of their extra man and secured two more tries to further their lead to 29-nil.

The Dominion Brothers managed to finally score an unconverted try on the stroke of fulltime.

