Rokoua Rasaku impressive for Yamacia

Yamacia winger Rokoua Rasaku is a player to watch at the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

The stocky winger scored a hat trick to help Yamacia beat Dominion Brothers side 29-5.

Rasaku showed his pace and power scoring three consecutive unanswered tries inside the first three minutes of the match.

The side led 17-nil at halftime.

Dominion Brothers added to their misery when captain Josese Batirerega copped a yellow card early in the second half.

Yamacia took advantage of their extra man and secured two more tries to further their lead to 29-nil.

The Dominion Brothers managed to finally score an unconverted try on the stroke of fulltime.