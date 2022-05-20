Rokotuisawa out, Soro starts for Naitasiri

Defending Inkk Farebrother trophy holders Naitasiri will miss their star fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa against Northland tomorrow.
Rokotuisawa is suspended after copping a red card last weekend against Nadi at Prince Charles Park.
However, Fiji 7s rep and former Tailevu winger Josevani Soro have been named to wear the number 11 jumper.
Soro featured for Fiji at the Singapore and Vancouver 7s.
Coach Ilaitia Tuisese is starting some players who were on the bench last week Jone Vatukela, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Marika Natau and Jone Navori.
Asiveli Rokoua, Esikia Macu, Tomasi Naiduki, Sireli Kaloucava, Anasa Raqili, Josua Yavala, Peni Tubuna, Filimoni Waqainabete, and Kaliova Mocetadra maintain their spot in the starting lineup.
Naitasiri meets Northand at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on tomorrow at 3pm.
You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and for $10USD for overseas viewers on the FBC Pop pay-per-view channel.
In other matches, Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua, Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga grounds, and Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
Naitasiri Lineup
1.) ASIVELI ROKOUA
2.) JONE VATUKELA
3.) INOKE RAVUIWASA
4.) ESIKIA MACU
5.) MARIKA NATAU
6.) JONE NAVORI
7.) TOMASI NAIDUKI
8.) SIRELI KALOUCAVA (c)
9.) ANASA RAQILI
10.) JOSUA YAVALA
11.) JOSAVANI DRAVA
12.) PENI TUBUNA
13.) FILIMONI WAQAINABETE (vc)
14.) KALIOVA MOCETADRA
15.) KINI DOUGLAS
Reserves
16)JONE NAQIRI
17)MACIU NASILA
18)JOELI VEITAYAKI
19)SITIVENI KAILA
20)MACIU VAKACABEQOLI
21)SIMI DROTINI
22)VATILI VOSAWALE
23)URAIA TORAU