Rokotuisawa out, Soro starts for Naitasiri

Defending Inkk Farebrother trophy holders Naitasiri will miss their star fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa against Northland tomorrow.

Rokotuisawa is suspended after copping a red card last weekend against Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

However, Fiji 7s rep and former Tailevu winger Josevani Soro have been named to wear the number 11 jumper.

Soro featured for Fiji at the Singapore and Vancouver 7s.

Coach Ilaitia Tuisese is starting some players who were on the bench last week Jone Vatukela, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Marika Natau and Jone Navori.

Asiveli Rokoua, Esikia Macu, Tomasi Naiduki, Sireli Kaloucava, Anasa Raqili, Josua Yavala, Peni Tubuna, Filimoni Waqainabete, and Kaliova Mocetadra maintain their spot in the starting lineup.

Naitasiri meets Northand at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on tomorrow at 3pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and for $10USD for overseas viewers on the FBC Pop pay-per-view channel.

In other matches, Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua, Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga grounds, and Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Naitasiri Lineup

1.) ASIVELI ROKOUA

2.) JONE VATUKELA

3.) INOKE RAVUIWASA

4.) ESIKIA MACU

5.) MARIKA NATAU

6.) JONE NAVORI

7.) TOMASI NAIDUKI

8.) SIRELI KALOUCAVA (c)

9.) ANASA RAQILI

10.) JOSUA YAVALA

11.) JOSAVANI DRAVA

12.) PENI TUBUNA

13.) FILIMONI WAQAINABETE (vc)

14.) KALIOVA MOCETADRA

15.) KINI DOUGLAS

Reserves

16)JONE NAQIRI

17)MACIU NASILA

18)JOELI VEITAYAKI

19)SITIVENI KAILA

20)MACIU VAKACABEQOLI

21)SIMI DROTINI

22)VATILI VOSAWALE

23)URAIA TORAU