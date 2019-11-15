Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Rokotuisawa inspired by former Flying Fijian Luveniyali

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 23, 2020 6:58 am
Etonia Rokotuisawa

Fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa has no regrets returning to Naitasiri this year.

Having played for the Highlanders in 2009, Rokotuisawa made a switch to Tailevu in 2018 before joining Northland last year.

He says he always had Naitasiri at heart and decided to join the Highlanders 2020 Skipper Cup campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokotuisawa adds he was inspired by fellow Kasavu villager and former Flying Fijians fly-half Waisea Luveniyali.

“We trained together in the village and he kept pushing me to continue with rugby career. It was because of him I was able to achieve so much over the past few years.”

He adds there’s quite a different feeling when you represent your own province.

“Though I joined Tailevu and Northland for two years, it was not the same as representing your own provincial team. I have a special bond with the team and that has always pushed me to return and represent Naitasiri.”

Naitasiri takes on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori tomorrow at 3pm.

Other matches tomorrow will see Yasawa playing Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Suva will host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm today.

Meanwhile, Rewa and Northland play the Vanua Championship final tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.