Rokotuisawa inspired by former Flying Fijian Luveniyali

Fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa has no regrets returning to Naitasiri this year.

Having played for the Highlanders in 2009, Rokotuisawa made a switch to Tailevu in 2018 before joining Northland last year.

He says he always had Naitasiri at heart and decided to join the Highlanders 2020 Skipper Cup campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokotuisawa adds he was inspired by fellow Kasavu villager and former Flying Fijians fly-half Waisea Luveniyali.

“We trained together in the village and he kept pushing me to continue with rugby career. It was because of him I was able to achieve so much over the past few years.”

He adds there’s quite a different feeling when you represent your own province.

“Though I joined Tailevu and Northland for two years, it was not the same as representing your own provincial team. I have a special bond with the team and that has always pushed me to return and represent Naitasiri.”

Naitasiri takes on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori tomorrow at 3pm.

Other matches tomorrow will see Yasawa playing Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Suva will host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm today.

Meanwhile, Rewa and Northland play the Vanua Championship final tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.