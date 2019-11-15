Home

Rokotuisawa boots Naitasiri to victory

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 17, 2020 5:13 pm

Naitasiri fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa guided the Qaqa Naitasiri side to victory against Skipper Cup champions Ram Sami Suva at Bidesi Park.

Rokotuisawa nailed five penalties and converted Tomasi Naiduki’s try for a personal tally of 17 points in Naitsairi’s 27-10 victory against the Skipper Cup champions.

Another Naitasiri try was scored by new Flying Fijian Chris Minimbi.

Elia Canakaivata scored the lone try for Suva and Jone Manu successfully slotted a penalty.

Suva will host Lautoka next week while Naitasiri play Tailevu.

In the Under 19 match Suva beat Naitasiri 15-5 while the Highlanders beat Suva 22-5 in the women’s game.

