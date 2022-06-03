Rokotuisawa back for Naitasiri

Naitasiri fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa.
Inkk Farebrother trophy holders Naitasiri will have the services of their star fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa against Nadi tomorrow.
Rokotuisawa is back from suspension after copping a red card against Nadi in their first loss of the season at Prince Charles Park three weeks ago.
The hill-men have managed to see off the challenges from Namosi, Nadroga, Suva, Rewa and Northland.
A win for Naitasiri tomorrow means that Tailevu will be the last challenger.
If Naitasiri loses to the jetsetters, then defending Skipper Cup champions Suva will get to have a second shot at the Farebrother trophy this season as Nadi will be hosting them next weekend.
Naitasiri knows the threat Nadi poses which is why they’ve named a formidable side with the likes of Inoke Ravuiwasa, Jone Naqiri, Sireli Kaloucava, Jone Navori, Esikia Macu, Kini Douglas,
Filimoni Waqainabete and Rokotuisawa in the starting lineup.
The match kicks off at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.
For overseas viewers, you’ll be able to catch all the action for $10AUD on the FBC Pop channel on Walesi.
Naitasiri Lineup
Asiveli Rokoua
Jone Naqiri(VC)
Inoke Ravuiwasa
Esikia Macu
Sitiveni Kaila
Jone Navori
Maciu Vakacabeqoli
Sireli Kaloucava(C)
Anasa Raqili
Kini Douglas
Vili Kanatabua
Peni Tubuna
Filimoni Waqainabete(VC)
Kaliova Mocetadra
Etonia Rokotuisawa
Jone Vatukela
Waisea Daveta
Joeli Veitayaki
Inoke Tuisese
Tomasi Naiduki
Simione Drotini
Vatili Vosawale
Uraia Torau