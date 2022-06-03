Rokotuisawa back for Naitasiri

Naitasiri fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Inkk Farebrother trophy holders Naitasiri will have the services of their star fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa against Nadi tomorrow.

Rokotuisawa is back from suspension after copping a red card against Nadi in their first loss of the season at Prince Charles Park three weeks ago.

The hill-men have managed to see off the challenges from Namosi, Nadroga, Suva, Rewa and Northland.

Article continues after advertisement

A win for Naitasiri tomorrow means that Tailevu will be the last challenger.

If Naitasiri loses to the jetsetters, then defending Skipper Cup champions Suva will get to have a second shot at the Farebrother trophy this season as Nadi will be hosting them next weekend.

Naitasiri knows the threat Nadi poses which is why they’ve named a formidable side with the likes of Inoke Ravuiwasa, Jone Naqiri, Sireli Kaloucava, Jone Navori, Esikia Macu, Kini Douglas,

Filimoni Waqainabete and Rokotuisawa in the starting lineup.

The match kicks off at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

For overseas viewers, you’ll be able to catch all the action for $10AUD on the FBC Pop channel on Walesi.

Naitasiri Lineup

Asiveli Rokoua

Jone Naqiri(VC)

Inoke Ravuiwasa

Esikia Macu

Sitiveni Kaila

Jone Navori

Maciu Vakacabeqoli

Sireli Kaloucava(C)

Anasa Raqili

Kini Douglas

Vili Kanatabua

Peni Tubuna

Filimoni Waqainabete(VC)

Kaliova Mocetadra

Etonia Rokotuisawa

Jone Vatukela

Waisea Daveta

Joeli Veitayaki

Inoke Tuisese

Tomasi Naiduki

Simione Drotini

Vatili Vosawale

Uraia Torau