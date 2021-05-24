Rokoduguni scores for Bath

Fiji-born Semesa Rokoduguni scored a try for Bath but it was not enough to hold a strong Bristol side earlier this morning.

Bath went down 20-25 after a closely fought match.

The first half tries from Rokoduguni and Will Muir helped Bath to a 15-8 lead at halftime.

Bristol captain Steve Luatua pulled one back for the hosts.

Muir got his second after the restart to extend the score, but when Tom Ellis and then Tom Dunn were sent to the bin, Bristol was awarded a penalty try.

Jake Kerr then bundled over to complete the Bears’ comeback.