Rugby

Rokoduguni scores for Bath

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 10:43 am
[Source: Twitter]

Fiji-born Semesa Rokoduguni scored a try for Bath but it was not enough to hold a strong Bristol side earlier this morning.

Bath went down 20-25 after a closely fought match.

The first half tries from Rokoduguni and Will Muir helped Bath to a 15-8 lead at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Bristol captain Steve Luatua pulled one back for the hosts.

Muir got his second after the restart to extend the score, but when Tom Ellis and then Tom Dunn were sent to the bin, Bristol was awarded a penalty try.

Jake Kerr then bundled over to complete the Bears’ comeback.

