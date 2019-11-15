Rokodoguni helps Bath beat London Irish

Fijian born winger Semesa Rokodoguni helped Bath Rugby secure a comfortable 38-10 win over London Irish at the Madjeski Stadium.

Rokodoguni racked up his 50th Premiership try after dotting down the side’s third try.

The match was as good as over with Bath leading 31-3 at half time after Beno Abano and Anthony Watson went over the London Irish try line 10 minutes into the first half.

The side was awarded a penalty try at the 26th minute following a yellow card to Flying Fijians number eight and London Irish forward Albert Tuisue.

Will Chudley and Tom Homer went over for the side’s last two tries securing the win.

The win moves Bath Rugby up to seventh place in the Gallagher Premiership standing while London Irish ships down to the ninth place.

