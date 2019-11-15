RLWC2021 introduces Mental Fitness Charter

Players will be taught how to look after their own mental fitness ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

This is after the organizers of the RLWC announced it will have a Mental Fitness Charter ahead of the competition.

The charter is aimed at strengthening the minds of the sport’s community.

Some of the areas that the charter will commit to complete before the end of the World Cup include teaching all players, team officials, match officials and volunteers how to look after their own mental fitness and that of others.

It also looks to support the players at the tournament to take their own experiences to their home nations and develop awareness of mental fitness within their own communities.

RLWC2021 will also deliver mental fitness workshops to 8,000 young players and their families and train grassroots coaches to continue delivering those workshops to its athletes after the conclusion of the World Cup.