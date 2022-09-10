RKS U-18 reigns in Eastern Zone

Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-18 is the new Eastern Zone Vodafone Deans champions after their 17-6 win over Queen Victoria School today.

RKS was the better side in the final as they executed the basics and played simple rugby while QVS made some poor decisions and committed a lot of handling errors which created some momentum shift for the Lodoni side.

It was the third time this season that QVS has failed to beat RKS.

Fiji Warriors squad member Pauliasi Koroibiau struck first through a penalty for QVS inside the first five minutes.

RKS got their act together stringing a few phases which later saw the QVS defenders outnumbered on the outside seeing winger Ratu Etuate Veidreyaki diving for a try in the corner as they led 5-3.

Koroibiau put his side back in front 6-5 with his second penalty.

The Delainakaikai outfit played some structured rugby with outside center David Volitiyasawa displaying some nice touches when he setup the second try for Veidreyaki which was converted by flyhalf Melikiseteki Nacaginimasei.

Leading 12-6, RKS started to lose its discipline with flanker Ratu Maika Tasere and lock Malakai Masi copping yellow cards.

It didn’t take long for RKS to strike again in the second half with Nacaginimasei slicing through five meters out for their third try to stretch their lead 17-6.

Looking at other finals, in the the U-17, RKS and QVS ended the match in a 17-all draw and there was no extra-time.

According to the tournament playoff bylaws, if there’s a draw, the team that scored the most number of tries win.

QVS scored two tries while RKS managed a try and four penalties.

The Victorians beat RKS 8-7 in the U-14 final.

However, RKS made amends in the U-15 final when they defeated QVS 10-8.

QVS took out the U-16 title after a 15-10 win.

The third place finishers from the Eastern Zone will feature in the playoffs with the North Zone 1 winners next weekend with the winner progressing to the Deans quarterfinals as Eastern number three.

Meanwhile, Dawasamu Secondary School beat Saint Johns Cawaci 8-0 in the Raluve final.