RKS thumps RSMS in rugby league challenge

Ratu Kadavulevu School retained the Challenge Cup this afternoon in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League South/Eastern Zone competition.

The Lodonians thumped Ratu Sukuna Memorial School 52-nil in their Under-19 clash at Marcelin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.

RKS never gave RSMS any chance at all in the match as they ran riot this afternoon.

Kelemedi Dralia of RKS was later named the player of the match.

FSSRL South/East Zone President Penaia Qalituraga says RKS and Nasinu Secondary are the teams to beat in the competition.

“There are two things happening at one time we playing our points and also we are having a challenge. The team that meets RKS and Nasinu they will play against them for the Cup and also the points.”

Looking at the other U-19 results:

JWC 30-0 Namosi Warriors,Naitasiri Panthers 12-8 Lomaivuna,Nabua Broncos 14-12 SGS Titans,Nasinu Panthers 32-0 AOG Sea Eagles.