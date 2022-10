Ratu Kadavulevu School came from behind to defeat Marist Brothers High School 27-19 in the under-14 Vodafone Super Deans final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was Ratu Luke Cirikiyasawa who pushed the Lodoni boys ahead after the scores were tied 19-all in the 36th minute.

Marist took a commanding 19-5 lead at half-time scoring two tries to one.

Article continues after advertisement

But RKS came back in the second half with a determined spirit to take the win.