RKS lays out challenge in Eastern Zone final

Taking the captaincy role for the under-18 Ratu Kadavulevu side is going to be tough for Meli Wara.

As the side continues its title defense in the Under-18 Deans competition, they have Queen Victoria School to face in the Eastern Zone final today.

The side has battled QVS two times already in the competition, and has come out victorious on both occasions.

Wara says they are still wary of the competition QVS will bring tomorrow as they will be desperate for a win.

“As I said, it’s not going to be an easy game cause for QVS will expect us to step up to another level and we know as they are our brother school, we know them well on the field and also off the field. So it’s not going to be an easy task for us but it’s going to be a good game tomorrow and I’m looking forward”

The Nalawa, Ra native says defense is their main game strategy to finish the Eastern Zone competition strong.

RKS will battle QVS at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.