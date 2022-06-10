RKS eyes clean sweep

Ratu Kadavulevu School will be out for a clean sweep in the Southern Eastern Zone Rugby League finals tomorrow.

The RKS Eels will feature in Under-15, 17 and 19 finals at Saint Marcellin School ground in Vatuwaqa.

RKS Eels Under-17 Manager Virimi Valevoro says tomorrow’s match against Marist Brothers High School will be a tough one, but they’re confident of getting a positive result.

Valevoro adds it’s not just about winning the zone title but the national Under-17 trophy as well.

“I know it is not easy for the team and I salute the boys for the hard work and we are treating each game as a final.”

In the Under-15 grade RKS Eels meets QVS Knights at 9.20am and QVS takes on RKS at 2.10pm in the U-19 final.