RKS boost ahead of Eastern Zone final

The Ratu Kadavulevu School rugby sides will be running out in the Vodafone Eastern Zone finals tomorrow with new jerseys.

This is after Jacks of Fiji stepped in again today as part of its 5-year apparel sponsor partnership with RKS.

The company officially handed over the new RKS jerseys for the under-14 to under-19 grades.

Jacks of Fiji Marketing and Public Relations manager Biu Veikauyaki says the partnership dates back to 2018 which has witnessed one of the most successful times in the history of the school where they won the Coca Cola Games title twice and also crowned the Deans champion.

School Principal Ilaisa Waqalala says the provision of the jerseys is a motivating factor for the teams.

Waqalala says they want to maintain the old jersey design as it boosts the morale of players, and keep the history of winning the Deans alive.