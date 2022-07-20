RKS and QVS to kick-off Eastern Zone rugby

QVS player Tomasi Seru [left] and RKS student Tawake Waqalevu

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School Under-18 will kick off the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Eastern Zone competition on Saturday.

The two traditional rivals will meet at RKS while there will be some games at other venues.

QVS player Tomasi Seru says he’s grateful they’ll be competing after two years.

“There are many schools competing for the Deans this year and I’m hoping for the best for every school”.

For RKS student Tawake Waqalevu believes this year will be interesting for the Deans.

“A bit tough this year we think the schools that came today have a chance for the Deans competition”.

The Deans was laucnched today at the Vodafone Headquarters in Tamavua in front of zone representatives including those from the north, Fiji Rugby Union Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake and some victorious Fijiana reps.

There’re a total of 8240 boys and girls rugby players in this year’s schools rugby.

The Southern zone have 52 boys and 14 girls’ teams.

In the Eastern zone, they have 30 boys along with 7 girls’ sides while the West competition will be featuring 68 boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams.

The Northern division zone includes 32 schools and a total of 89 schools will be competing for the top prize this year.