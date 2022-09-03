RKS and QVS final in Eastern Zone Final

Deans Trophy defending champions Queen Victoria School will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the Vodafone Eastern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby Union final next week.

This after the Matavatucou boys defeated Lelean Memorial School 15-11 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in the semifinal today.

QVS started strong and led 12-7 at half-time.

The winner from the final next week will be ranked number one from the Eastern Zone heading into the national quarterfinals.

Lelean Memorial School is the third placed team from the zone.

In the Raluve competition, Dawasamu Secondary School will face St John’s College in the final.

Dawasamu drew with Lelean Memorial School 7-all but the win was handed to Dawasamu as the side scored first.