RKS and Marist final in Deans U-14

The RKS U-14 team

Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-14 has booked its place in the final of the Vodafone Super Deans at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The team will face Marist Brothers High School who defeated Queen Victoria School 11-8 in the semi-final.

RKS drew 13-all with Suva Grammar School but it was awarded the win as it scored the first try.

Laisavu Kaiono drew first blood for RKS with a successful penalty in the fourth minute before Nadroga lad Sanaila Rokotuivuna increased their lead with an unconverted try.

It was a similar course for SGS with its first points coming from a penalty kick before big number 8 Josefa Loqaivolavola caught the RKS defenders napping with a try at the corner.

Scores were levelled 8-all at half-time.

Nippy half-back Jese Ligaiviu got RKS ahead quickly in the second half with a try following some good work from the team’s forwards.

Determination from SGS paid off when they scored a team try between the posts but Kitione Kini missed the crucial conversion locking the scores at 13-all.

The match was thought to proceed to sudden death but officials made the call according to the rules which saw the win handed to the school that scores first.

The final will be held next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.