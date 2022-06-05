RKS advances in South Eastern Zone

Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-17 was able to book a spot in the South Eastern Zone Secondary Schools rugby league competition final after edging Queen Victoria School 12-10 yesterday.

The boys from Lodoni will now focus on the national quarterfinals where they will face the top teams from the West.

RKS Under-17 Manager Virimi Valevoro says they hadn’t expected to come this far, but the credit goes to the boys for their hard work.

“I think the boys have the passion, the ability to perform. There’s just a few of our areas of concern is having extra hard work put in by next week as we are ready to come across the final for next week”

The South Eastern Zone will have its final play-offs next week before top teams will meet in the national play-off.