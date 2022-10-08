RKS add U15 title to their bag

RKS U15 team.

Replacement flanker Apimeleki Vikila was the hero for the U15 Ratu Kadavulevu School, scoring the winning try as the side edged Queen Victoria School 19-12 in the Vodafone Super Deans Championship at Churchill Park.

It was a physical battle by the neighbouring schools under cloudy conditions in Lautoka.

QVS got the first points of the game with flyhalf Isikeli Bari nailing a penalty.

However, RKS hit back with two tries to lead 12-3.

With a few minutes left from half-time, Bari stepped up again to register another 3 points for QVS.

In the second half, Bari nailed two long-range kicks to level the scores.

It seemed as if QVS was on the comeback, but the side was hit with bad luck when their star number 10 was shown a yellow card.

The Lodoni brigade then opted for the touch, which led to the side barging over for a try to Vikila.