RKS 2018 Deans winning duo to debut for Suva

Two Ratu Kadavulevu School players that won the Deans title in 2018 will make their debut for the Ram Sami Suva side tomorrow.

Suva will play Lautoka in round 13 of the Skipper Cup.

The two players are halfback Jone Vatuwaliwali and fullback Josua Koro who has been named to come off the bench.

Koro was instrumental last weekend when RKS Old Boys defeated Escott Shield champions Army Green in the quarterfinal where he scored the winning try in extra time.

Koro also won a gold medal for RKS in the 400 meters at last year’s Coca Cola games.

Another player that will run out for the first time for Suva is winger Marika Vularewa.

Veterans Vesi Rarawa and Sireli Ledua will lead the forward pack with Benji Makutu, Israel Azariah, Manoa Tamaya, Tui Cakacaka, Taniela Sadrugu and James Brown.

Vatuwaliwali, Ratu Meli Kurisaru, Setareki Raoba, John Stewart, Watisoni Sevutia, Vularewa and Enele Malele make up the backline.

Suva will host Lautoka tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium at 5:30pm.

There are three games on Saturday with Tailevu hosting Naitasiri, Yasawa playing Nadroga and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Namosi Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Suva Line-up

1.Vesi Rarawa- Navy

2. Sireli Ledua- Army

3. Benji Makutu- Army

4. Israel Izzariah- Covenant

5. Manoa Tamaya- Army

6. Tui Cakacaka- Covenant

7. Taniela Sadrugu- Nabua

8. James Brown- Police

9. Jone Vatuwaliwali- RKSOB

10. Tumeli Kurisaru- Police

11. Setareki Raoba- QVSOB

12. John Stewart- Army

13. Watisoni Sevutia- Army

14. Marika Vularewa- Covenant

15. Enele Malele- Breakthrough

16. Penaia Cakobau- QVSOB

17. Rovic Tolo- QVSOB

18. Josefa Nasaroa- Navy

19. Peni Tuiteci- Lomaiviti

20. Apisai Senileba- Army

21. Nemani Buliruarua- Covenant

22. Epeli Misiamate- Police

23. Josua Koro- RKSOB