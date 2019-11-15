Rugby
RKS 2018 Deans winning duo to debut for Suva
October 22, 2020 12:53 pm
Jone Vatuwaliwali [left] and fullback Josua Koro [right]
Two Ratu Kadavulevu School players that won the Deans title in 2018 will make their debut for the Ram Sami Suva side tomorrow.
Suva will play Lautoka in round 13 of the Skipper Cup.
The two players are halfback Jone Vatuwaliwali and fullback Josua Koro who has been named to come off the bench.
Koro was instrumental last weekend when RKS Old Boys defeated Escott Shield champions Army Green in the quarterfinal where he scored the winning try in extra time.
Koro also won a gold medal for RKS in the 400 meters at last year’s Coca Cola games.
Another player that will run out for the first time for Suva is winger Marika Vularewa.
Veterans Vesi Rarawa and Sireli Ledua will lead the forward pack with Benji Makutu, Israel Azariah, Manoa Tamaya, Tui Cakacaka, Taniela Sadrugu and James Brown.
Vatuwaliwali, Ratu Meli Kurisaru, Setareki Raoba, John Stewart, Watisoni Sevutia, Vularewa and Enele Malele make up the backline.
Suva will host Lautoka tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium at 5:30pm.
There are three games on Saturday with Tailevu hosting Naitasiri, Yasawa playing Nadroga and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.
You can watch the Nadi/Namosi Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.
Suva Line-up
1.Vesi Rarawa- Navy
2. Sireli Ledua- Army
3. Benji Makutu- Army
4. Israel Izzariah- Covenant
5. Manoa Tamaya- Army
6. Tui Cakacaka- Covenant
7. Taniela Sadrugu- Nabua
8. James Brown- Police
9. Jone Vatuwaliwali- RKSOB
10. Tumeli Kurisaru- Police
11. Setareki Raoba- QVSOB
12. John Stewart- Army
13. Watisoni Sevutia- Army
14. Marika Vularewa- Covenant
15. Enele Malele- Breakthrough
16. Penaia Cakobau- QVSOB
17. Rovic Tolo- QVSOB
18. Josefa Nasaroa- Navy
19. Peni Tuiteci- Lomaiviti
20. Apisai Senileba- Army
21. Nemani Buliruarua- Covenant
22. Epeli Misiamate- Police
23. Josua Koro- RKSOB