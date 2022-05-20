Rivalry match expected tonight

[Source: Love Rugby League]

The match between Paramatta Eels and Sea Eagles will be one that will deliver as both sides are coming off from Magic Round defeats.

This means the stakes will be high and CommBank Stadium is sure to be buzzing.

Their previous meeting in round 22 last year resulted in a 56-10 cakewalk for the Sea Eagles as Reuben Garrick piled on 28 points, just two shy of Ron Rowles’ record of 30 set way back in 1954.

A repeat of that sort of scoreline is unlikely but the Eels are sure to be on high alert as they confront a Manly backline packed with threats and desperate to make a statement after being held scoreless in Magic Round.

The two meet tonight at 9.55pm. Before that Wests Tigers take on Bulldogs at 8pm.

