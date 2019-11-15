Risk pays off for Naitasiri Rugby

Fielding, a young side has once again paid off for Naitasiri rugby.

This is after the Highlanders defeated the brave Tailevu outfit 16-6 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Head Coach, Dr Ilaitia Tuisese Junior says they featured their players that did not play in the previous rounds and this paid off as the side were able to deliver the win.

“We had three starters from last week and what we are trying to do is test the depth squad in this game. They delivered, we got the W and then moving forward we had a wider playing group to represent us from today.”

Naitaisiri has now has four wins and two losses and is set to face Yasawa next week at Prince Charles Park.

In other Skipper Cup matches yesterday, Lautoka registered their third win after defeating the Ram Sami Suva side 11-7 and BLK Nadroga thrashed Yasawa 33-13 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.