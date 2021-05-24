Risk pays off for Dominion Brothers

For local 7’s teams taking part in a 10s competition was a risk worth taking.

It has paid off for the Dominion Brothers, who were crowned the new champions of the Tau Sports & Digicel 10’s competition-defeating Navy 15-7 yesterday.

The young team has exposed some prominent seven players like Sireli Maqala, and making a mark in 10’s is a sign they’re on the right track.

Dominion Brothers Coach, Rokolua Manuapa, says this is the beginning of something they hope to venture in more often.

“It is a truly remarkable achievement for us and we are truly thankful to God for his providence and his guidance and our achievement today was mostly because of our 7s players because they dedicated so much into the team.”

For the Dominion Brothers team, the focus now shifts back to sevens, as they prepare to take part in the Wairiki 7s in Taveuni next weekend.