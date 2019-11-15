Rinakama’s Nanukuloa ready for Vanua quarterfinal

Many are surprised by the rise of Nanukuloa rugby in the Vodafone Vanua Championship last year and this season.

Nanukuloa topped the Eastern pool after winning five out of their six games this season and they will face Serua in one of the Vanua quarterfinals this weekend.

Last year they reached the semifinal before losing 10-14 to Lautoka.

The side is made up of players from Nanukuloa district in Ra, however, they are coached by former Nadroga and Naitasiri mentor Reverend Joji Rinakama.

Rinakama was also Ilivasi Tabua’s assistant to the 2007 Rugby World Cup where the Flying Fijians reached the quarterfinal before losing to the Springboks.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rinakama says after being posted to Nanukuloa, he thought he would never coach again.

Rinakama adds he never thought twice about helping the team when he was approached.

“I thought when I came to Nanukuloa because of age catching up so I want to have a rest because when I was posted to Nanukuloa but when I came here they were ready to meet so I can help them in some ways”.

He says Serua will be a different side this week in the quarterfinal.

“Last week they beat Navosa by a very big margin that’s why we are preparing well now for this week, we are looking forward for a very tough match against Serua”.

Nanukuloa will play Serua at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At 1pm on the same venue, Ba meets Tavua.

In other quarterfinals, Northland plays Macuata at 1pm on Friday followed by Rewa and Ovalau at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in the Skipper Cup, Suva opens round 11 against Tailevu tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.

On Saturday, Nadi hosts Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Naitasiri takes on Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.

You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.