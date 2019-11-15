Right combination helps Suva get the win

The seamless combination of young and veteran players in yesterday’s semifinal clash against Namosi has helped the Ram Sami Suva secure a spot in the Skipper finals on Saturday.

The mixture of seasoned players with likes Isireli Ledua, Manoa Tamaya and Manasa Saulo with Taniela Sadrugu, Josefa Nasaroa, Israel Azariah and Mateo Qolisese held the fort as Namosi gave a capital side a good run to get them the win.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele attributed the win to the young players who stepped up during the crucial stages of the match.

“The trio in the front this are the newly developed boys in the capital city team and we thank them for putting up a good performance. Also, we have all our senior players on the bench and they are able to step up and able to come back well in the second half.”

With the Skipper finals next week, Suva is eyeing its third straight win in the premier rugby competition.

The capital is set to face Naitasiri next week.