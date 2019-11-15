Rieko Ioane makes quick recovery from fractured hand

All Blacks Rieko Ioane has made a speedy recovery from the hand injury he suffered to be named a starting midfielder for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Ioane was expected to miss several weeks of Super Rugby action after fracturing his hand earlier this month.

TVNZ reports, Blues Coach Leon MacDonald announced this morning that Ioane has recovered well and will join TJ Faiane in the midfield for Sunday super rugby game.

Article continues after advertisement

The midfield adjustment is the only significant change to the Blues’ line-up which claimed a last-gasp win over the Bulls last week.

The Blues play the Stormers at 1.05am on Sunday.