Ricky's remodelled Green Machine stalls late but holds off Sharks

The Canberra Raiders overcame mass changes and a Cronulla team that wouldn’t lie down to finish 38-28 winners in a free-flowing contest.

The match turned into a tryfest with the two finals sides combining for six second-half tries as the two attacks slugged it out and both defences were repeatedly found wanting.

Sharks second-rower Briton Nikora finished with a double but it wasn’t enough for Cronulla who finished the regular season without a win over a top-eight team.

Canberra, who made six changes to their line-up in the lead-up, exploded out of the box and dominated both possession and Cronulla to lead 24-10 after the opening 40 minutes.

Raiders stalwart and stand-in captain Sam Williams starred with a try, one try assist and four goals from four attempts while hooker Tom Starling also wreaked havoc with a try of his own, the assist on Williams’ four-pointer and two huge breaks that led to both.

The Sharks posted tries through Ronaldo Mulitalo and Nikora but, while they had their moments, weren’t able to keep pace with the young Raiders who fielded four debutants and a club debutant.