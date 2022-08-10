Ricky Stuart banned, fined $25,000

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been banned from attending Sunday’s match against the Dragons and having contact with players or coaching staff for seven days.

This is for his comments directed towards Panthers five-eighth Jaeman Salmon has also been ordered to pay a $25,000 from his own pocket, as well as the seven day suspension from all club activities.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says Stuart’s comments about Salmon were “completely unacceptable for any person in the game”.

Article continues after advertisement

Abdo adds leaders need to set the standard in the game.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Raiders have accepted the penalties imposed.