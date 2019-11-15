Rickards praises Fijian players in the Pacific Combine team

Former Taranaki Coach Willie Rickards has praised the fitness of the Fijian players named in the Pacific Combine team.

The Pacific Combined team is a project designed by World Rugby to help players in the Pacific earn contracts abroad to continue their professional rugby careers.

Currently under the guidance of Rickards, the team consists of players from Tonga, Samoa and Fiji who were part of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge last week.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been impressed with our Fijian boys and the Academy program that has been running here has been successful for the last few years. As a result of the Fijian Academy program a lot of good players has been coming into the combine”

The program has been hailed a success as Fijians with the likes of Frank Lomani, Eroni Mawi and Mesulame Dolakoto have progressed to play in international clubs.