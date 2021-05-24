Reynolds haunts Rabbitohs

The Broncos defeated Rabbitohs 32-12 in their NRL clash last night.

Adam Reynolds has come back to haunt his old side, scoring a try and setting up two more.

After missing the round one encounter between both clubs in the season opener, Reynolds made up for lost time against the side he played 231 games for as a Rabbitohs junior across a decade.

Meanwhile, tonight you can watch the Eels and Panthers match LIVE on FBC Sports at 9:50pm.