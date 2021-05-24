Home

Rugby

Reward for Drua ‘Fan of the Match’

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 17, 2022 12:56 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Twitter]

One lucky Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fan will get to win $250 voucher from Jacks of Fiji in every match.

This is after the retail giant today teamed up with the Drua to reward the most creative fans this Super Rugby Pacific season through social media.

The ‘Fan of the Match’ will be identified fans photos, videos or reels of themselves on Facebook and Instagram in the lead-up to each Drua match.

Article continues after advertisement

It can be any content of them in Drua merchandise or other creative hand-made supporter gear.

Fans can also capture themselves watching a Drua match in a unique place or even coming out with a new cheer!

Content can be uploaded on their own social media with the hashtag #jacksfanofthematch.

The Fijian Drua and Jack’s of Fiji will search the hashtag to pick a winner every week.

Drua CEO, Brian Thorburn says they continuously look for fun and exciting ways to engage its fan base together with amazing commercial partners.

Jack’s of Fiji CEO, Bhavin Khatri says they know there’s extremely high engagement by fans across Facebook and Instagram, and they’re thrilled to be part of their celebrations through this weekly activity.

The $250 voucher can be used across any Jack’s of Fiji or XL Sports outlet or website jacksfiji.com.

